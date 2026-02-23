Back to overview

New Owner of Three Seajacks Jack-Ups Nets Contract for Polish Offshore Wind Farm

Business & Finance
February 23, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

UK-registered Novastar Energy Holdings, a wholly-owned subsidiary of UAE-based HEA Energy, which bought three Seajacks vessels from Eneti in 2023, has secured a contract for Baltica 2, a 1.5 GW offshore wind farm being built by PGE and Ørsted in Poland.

HEA Leviathan; Photo source: HEA Energy

According to a contract award notice published this month on an EU tender website, the Baltica 2 joint venture selected Novastar Energy Holdings/HEA Energy for the provision of a jack-up vessel in November 2025 and signed the contract on 20 January 2026.

The jack-up will support the offshore substation (OSS) commissioning activities at Baltica 2, providing accommodation and access, as well as crane operations.

The initial contract is for 14 months, with six extension options, two for 30 days, two for 14 days, and two for seven days.

HEA Energy has been the owner of three Seajacks jack-ups since 2023, when the company bought Seajacks HydraSeajacks Leviathan and Seajacks Kraken for a total of USD 70 million (around EUR 64 million at the time) from Eneti. The vessels have been renamed HEA HydraHEA Leviathan and HEA Kraken following their acquisition.

Over the past year, HEA Hydra has been deployed on the Dogger Bank C offshore wind farm in the UK and on a project in the US, where HEA Leviathan was also working in 2025, according to social media posts by HEA Energy.

The Baltic 2 offshore wind farm in Poland, located approximately 40 kilometres off the Polish coast near Ustka, will comprise 107 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW-222 turbines and four 375 MW substations designed, manufactured, and commissioned by a consortium of Semco Maritime and PTSC Mechanical & Construction (PTSC M&C), and installed by Seaway7.

Major offshore construction work on the wind farm in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea will start this spring, with seabed preparation underway and main components being manufactured.

