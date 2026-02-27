Back to overview

Polish Energy Regulator Issues ‘Concession Promise’ to PGE, Ørsted for 1.5 GW Offshore Wind Farm

February 27, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

On 25 February, the President of the Polish Energy Regulatory Office (URE) published a formal update stating that the regulator has granted a “promise of concession” for the Baltica 2 offshore wind farm, which is jointly developed by Polish utility PGE and Danish energy company Ørsted.

This is the second official concession promise issued for an offshore wind project in Poland, after URE granted the same for the Baltic Power project in April 2025.

The concession promise (Polish: promesa koncesji), which is issued for 1,498 MW of capacity at Baltica 2 and is valid until 12 December 2029, guarantees that URE will issue the final generation concession once the developer fulfills all formal requirements, including construction completion and grid connection, as well as environmental and technical compliance.

Ørsted and PGE took the final investment decision (FID) for the 1.5 GW project in January 2025, moving the project into the construction phase. Currently, the components for the offshore wind farm are being delivered and seabed prepared ahead of construction work that will soon start.

Located approximately 40 kilometres off the Polish coast near Ustka, the Baltica 2 offshore wind farm will feature 107 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW-222 turbines.

Once commissioned in 2027, the 1.5 GW project will become the largest offshore wind farm in Poland, capable of supplying approximately 2.5 million households with green energy, according to its developer.

