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Siemens Gamesa Orders Baltica 2 Wind Turbine Towers from Polish Manufacturer

Wind Turbines
March 20, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Polish offshore wind tower manufacturer Baltic Towers has signed a cooperation agreement with Siemens Gamesa for the supply of the largest batch of wind turbine towers for the Baltica 2 offshore wind project in Poland, jointly developed by PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna and Ørsted. 

Photo source: Baltic Towers via LinkedIn

Baltic Towers was established in 2023 as a joint venture between Spain’s GRI Renewable Industries and the Polish Industrial Development Agency. The factory located in Gdańsk, Poland, represents a strategic EUR 200 million industrial investment, according to the company, which produced the first offshore wind tower section at the new facility in September last year.

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Located approximately 40 kilometres off the Polish coast near Ustka, the Baltica 2 offshore wind farm will feature 107 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW-222 turbines.

Once commissioned in 2027, the 1.5 GW project will become the largest offshore wind farm in Poland, capable of supplying approximately 2.5 million households with green energy, according to its developer, which took the final investment decision (FID) for the 1.5 GW project in January 2025.

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In February 2026, Ørsted and PGE were granted a “promise of concession” for the Baltica 2 offshore wind farm by the Polish Energy Regulatory Office (URE).

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