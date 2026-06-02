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JDR Opens Subsea Cable Manufacturing Facility in Blyth

Manufacturing
June 2, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

JDR Cable Systems has opened its new cable manufacturing facility in Cambois, near Blyth, UK, which the company says expands its capacity to supply inter-array, interconnector and export cable systems for offshore wind projects.

JDR Cable Systems via LinkedIn

The new plant is aimed at supporting growing demand for offshore wind infrastructure in the UK and internationally. According to the company, the facility will also support research and development designed to increase cable delivery lengths of advanced AC cable solutions with larger cable cross-sections and higher voltage classes to Um=300kV.

JDR announced plans for the Blyth expansion several years ago as part of a wider investment programme backed by parent company TFKable Group, and said the new subsea cable manufacturing factory represented an investment of GBP 130 million.

The construction of the new facility started in 2022.

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In November 2023, as the expansion project reached several milestones, JDR said that this would be the only facility in the UK capable of full start-to-finish manufacturing of high-voltage subsea cables.

This year, Port of Blyth launched an expansion project that includes around three hectares of reclaimed land and up to 260 metres of quay extensions and rock revetment linking to the new deep-water berth adjacent to the JDR cable factory.

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