Baltica 2 Onshore Substation Taking Shape

Onshore Infrastructure
December 19, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Four transformers and other high-voltage power equipment necessary for power transfer to the Polish national grid have been delivered to the construction site of the onshore substation for the Baltica 2 offshore wind farm, being built by a joint venture of PGE and Ørsted in the Polish Baltic Sea.

PGE

The onshore infrastructure for the offshore wind farm is being delivered by a consortium of GE Vernova and Polimex Mostostal, under a contract the consortium signed with the developers in 2024.

The four power transformers arrived first at the Baltic Container Terminal in Gdynia. They were then shipped to the port of Władysławowo, from where logistics personnel transported them overnight to the station in Osieki Lęborskie. Each power transformer weighs approximately 360 tonnes, equivalent to the takeoff weight (including passengers, fuel, and cargo) of a Boeing 777 aircraft, according to PGE.

In addition to the 450 MVA power transformers, GE Vernova also supplied shunt reactors to the construction site.

The high-voltage substation for Baltica 2 is being built on a nearly 13-hectare site in Osieki Lęborskie, Choczewo commune in Pomerania. The electricity generated by the 1.5 GW offshore wind farm will be delivered from the landfall site to the onshore transformer station via a 6-kilometre-long cable and, at the substation, the 275 kV current will be converted to 400 kV and then transmitted to the national grid via the nearby Choczewo TSO’s substation.

Work is currently underway at the nearshore section of the export cable, with horizontal directional drilling (HDD) being carried out to enable the connection of the onshore and offshore sections of the cables. The production of the export cables for the project has also started.

Construction work is also underway at the onshore substation site in the Choczewo commune. The main 275 kV and 400 kV gas-insulated switchgear buildings are being equipped with switchgears and auxiliary systems. The gantries, which will connect the station to the national grid of the Transmission System Operator, PSE, are already completed, the Baltica 2 developer said.

Testing and commissioning of the onshore substation are scheduled for 2026 and 2027.

Located approximately 40 kilometres off the Polish coast near Ustka, Baltica 2 will comprise 107 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW wind turbines.

Once commissioned in 2027, the 1.5 GW project will become the largest offshore wind farm in Poland, capable of supplying approximately 2.5 million households with green energy, according to its developer.

