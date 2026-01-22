Back to overview

EEW Loads Out First Monopiles for 1.5 GW Polish Offshore Wind Farm

January 22, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

EEW SPC has loaded out the first batch of monopiles for the Baltica 2 offshore wind project, being built in Poland by Ørsted and PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna.

Photo source: EEW

“Our operations at Rostock harbor provide a key logistical benefit to the project’s supply chain. As a non-tidal port, it allows us to execute safe, high-precision load-outs within optimized time windows. This reliability minimizes standby costs for our clients’ vessels and ensures a seamless transition from production to offshore installation”, EEW SPC said via social media.

The 1.5 GW Baltica 2 offshore wind farm will feature 107 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW-222 turbines, for which monopiles are being supplied by two companies, EEW and Steelwind. The secondary steel is being supplied by the Baltic Industry Group (Grupa Przemysłowa Baltic) and Smulders

Van Oord is responsible for the transportation and installation of monopiles under a contract signed with PGE and Ørsted in 2024.

Ørsted and PGE took the final investment decision (FID) for the 1.5 GW project in January 2025.

Located approximately 40 kilometres off the Polish coast near Ustka, Baltica 2 has a 25-year inflation-protected contract for difference (CfD) in place with the Polish state.

Once commissioned in 2027, the 1.5 GW project will become the largest offshore wind farm in Poland, capable of supplying approximately 2.5 million households with green energy, according to its developer.

