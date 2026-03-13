Back to overview

RWE Sells 350 MW Polish Offshore Wind Project to PGE

Business & Finance
March 13, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Germany’s RWE has completed the sale of the F.E.W. Baltic II offshore wind project in the Polish Baltic Sea to PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGE), making the Polish utility the sole owner of the 350 MW project.

The offshore wind farm is planned to be built around 50 kilometres north of the Polish town of Ustka.

The transaction follows an agreement between the two companies announced in December 2025, when PGE emerged as one of the winners of Poland’s first-ever offshore wind auction and was awarded a Contract for Difference (CfDs) for its 975 MW Baltica 9 project.

Following the CfD award, PGE said that it had signed a preliminary agreement with RWE to purchase its project located right next to the Baltica 9 site. According to PGE, adding RWE’s F.E.W. Baltic II offshore wind project to Baltica 9 will create an offshore wind farm with a total capacity of approximately 1.3 GW.

At the end of last year, the parties also completed the transfer of an Environmental Decision and related data for the adjacent wind development site 44.E.1. from RWE to PGE.

RWE said the sale of the 350 MW project does not change its strategy to expand its global offshore wind business and that PGE is better positioned to realise the project within its broader offshore wind portfolio than RWE would be on a standalone basis. 

