SMST Mission Equipment for Two North Star SOVs Reserved by RWE

Equipment
October 21, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Norwegian shipbuilder Vard has ordered two sets of mission equipment from the Netherlands-based SMST for two of North Star’s newbuild service operation vessels (SOVs), which will serve RWE under a long-term charter agreement.

North Star / Vard / SMST

The new contract follows an equipment order SMST received from Vard in 2023 for North Star’s two commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs), Grampian Eagle and Grampian Kestrel, which are also set to operate for RWE.

With the contract for the new SOVs, the total number of North Star vessels outfitted with SMST equipment rises to six, according to the equipment provider.

For the SOVs, SMST will deliver Telescopic Access Bridge (TAB) L2, a motion-compensated gangway equipped with advanced automation packages. Additionally, the inclusion of a 5t Motion Compensated Crane will enable streamlined and reliable cargo handling operations, the company says.

“Delivering world-class operational performance remains our top priority, and we consider SMST a valuable technology partner in achieving this goal, thanks to their innovative and reliable offshore equipment. We are therefore pleased to extend our partnership for the next two hybrid-powered Service Operation Vessels”, said James Bradford, Chief Technology Officer at North Star.

RWE and the UK’s shipowner-operator North Star entered into a long-term partnership for the charter of two CSOVs. and signed reservation agreements for two newbuild SOVs in August this year.

Under the CSOV charters, Grampian Eagle is chartered for at least twelve years and is planned to support the operations and maintenance activities at the Triton Knoll offshore wind farm in the UK. Grampian Kestrel will support the maintenance of RWE’s German offshore wind projects for at least ten years.

The new SOVs, for which SMST has just signed a contract, are planned to support the maintenance of RWE’s growing offshore wind fleet from 2028 and 2029 onwards.

