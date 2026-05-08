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Ta San Shang Marine Takes Delivery of Damen-Built CSOV

Vessels
May 8, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Ta San Shang Marine (TSSM), a joint venture between Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Taiwan’s Ta Tong Marine, has taken delivery of a construction service operation vessel (CSOV) designed and built by the Dutch shipbuilder Damen.

Ta San Shang Marine

The 90-metre vessel, named TSS Cruiser, was built in Vietnam under a contract TSSM and Damen signed in 2023 and was delivered to Ta San Shang Marine on 4 May. The new CSOV will support offshore wind farm activities in Taiwan.

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The vessel is methanol-ready and, compared to TSSM’s SOV TSS Pioneer, is equipped with a higher-capacity crane and more optimised deck space, specifically designed for the construction and commissioning phases, according to the vessel owner. The CSOV can accommodate 120 personnel onboard.

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