North Star Takes Delivery of Its First Methanol-Ready CSOV

May 8, 2025, by Adnan Memija

North Star has taken delivery of its first commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV), Grampian Kestrel, that will be deployed for service on EnBW’s He Dreiht offshore wind farm in Germany.

The vessel was named at a ceremony at Vard’s shipyard in Tomrefjord, Norway, Vard Langsten, on 6 May. It is the first of two CSOVs to be delivered this year.

Source: North Star
The VARD 4 22 design has been developed in close collaboration with Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway, with new methanol-ready hybrid propulsion solutions and an increased number of single cabins.

It also includes a high-performance daughter craft with space for a second to suit the clients’ operational needs. Grampian Kestrel has the ability to support all aspects of the offshore wind farm’s lifecycle, offering essential accommodation and logistics to support construction and commissioning works.

“The vessel is built to service all aspects of an offshore windfarms’ lifecycle and has a competent North Star crew to ensure we deliver our services to the highest standard. We are proud to christen this future-ready vessel, which sets a new industry benchmark by becoming the world’s first to achieve Lloyd’s Register’s Cyber Resilience classification,” said Gitte Gard Talmo, CEO at North Star.

North Star signed contracts for the design and construction of two CSOVs with Vard in May 2023. Both vessels are 95 metres long with a 19.5-metre beam.

Grampian Kestrel will go on service with EnBW and precede the decade-long minimum charter contract the company signed in 2024 to provide a service operations vessel (SOV) for EnBW’s He Dreiht offshore wind farm. It will lead the company’s operations and maintenance activities until the newbuild SOV is delivered in the third quarter of 2026.

Over the past three years, North Star has invested GBP 270 million (approximately EUR 318 million) in its commitment to build 40 offshore wind vessels by 2040.

The company’s offshore wind fleet now comprises eight vessels, including both delivered and in-build assets.

The shipping firm has also placed 160 seafarers to support its SOV fleet and will recruit a further 160 seafarers in the next three years to meet current contract charter commitments, said North Star.

