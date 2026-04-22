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Cyan’s New SOV to Start 15-Year Service at Hai Long Offshore Wind Farm

Vessels
April 22, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Singapore-based offshore wind vessel owner, Cyan Renewables, has christened its new service operations vessel (SOV), Cyan Wind Seeker, which will soon be deployed on the Hai Long offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

SOV Cyan Wind Seeker christening ceremony; Photo: Cyan Renewables

The vessel, built by Vard at its shipyard in Vietnam and delivered ahead of schedule, will start operations immediately under a 15-year charter supporting Siemens Gamesa’s offshore wind activities for the Hai Long project, Cyan Renewables said on 22 April.

Siemens Gamesa awarded the charter contract to Cyan Renewables in early 2024, when the companies said the contract would begin in 2026 and the SOV would be used to service 73 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-222 DD wind turbines at Hai Long offshore wind farms. Cyan then signed a shipbuilding contract with Vard and said the delivery was scheduled for the second quarter of 2026.

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The 85.5-metre-long Cyan Wind Seeker is a hybrid-diesel electric SOV, a version of the VARD 4 19 design tailored for service operations for Siemens Gamesa at the 1,044 MW Hai Long offshore wind farm, according to earlier information about the vessel.

The SOV is fitted with fuel-efficient propulsion technology, including Siemens BlueDrive and hybrid battery systems, enabling lower fuel consumption, reduced emissions and quieter operations, Cyan Renewables said.

The Hai Long offshore wind farm, consisting of three phases located approximately 45-70 kilometres off the Changhua coast in the Taiwan Strait, is nearing completion as wind turbines are currently being installed on the third phase.

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The project, owned by a consortium comprising Northland Power, Gentari, and Mitsui & Co.,  is expected to be fully commercially operational in 2027.

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