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RWE, TotalEnergies Charter Purus CSOV for Dutch Offshore Wind Farm

Vessels
June 8, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

OranjeWind, the joint venture between RWE and TotalEnergies, has signed a five-year charter agreement with Purus for the deployment of the construction service operation vessel (CSOV) Purus Power at the OranjeWind offshore wind farm in the Netherlands.

CSOV Purus Power; Photo source: OranjeWind

Under the agreement, which includes an extension option, the vessel will support both planned and unplanned operations and maintenance (O&M) activities at the offshore wind farm.

The 88-metre-long and 19-metre-wide Purus Power was purpose-built for offshore wind operations and is equipped with a diesel-electric and battery-hybrid propulsion system. The vessel is also prepared for future upgrades and potential conversion to zero-emission energy sources.

According to the project partners, the CSOV, which is fitted with an integrated walk-to-work system, is designed for extended offshore stays and includes accommodation, office space, meeting rooms, a gym and a mess area for personnel.

The OranjeWind offshore wind farm, also known as Hollandse Kust West VII, is being developed around 53 kilometres off the Dutch coast, where construction work has already started.

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The 795 MW offshore wind farm will comprise 53 Vestas V236-15 MW wind turbines, installed on monopile foundations produced by Sif, and connected by inter-array cables supplied by TKF. The foundations and wind turbines will be installed by Jan De Nul, while the inter-array cable installation will be performed by DEME.

The OranjeWind offshore wind farm is scheduled to become operational in 2028.

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