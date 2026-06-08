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Acta Marine Takes Delivery of CSOV Chartered for Sofia Offshore Wind Farm

Vessels
June 8, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Acta Marine has taken delivery of the construction service operation vessel (CSOV) Acta Gemini from Tersan Shipyard in Türkiye. The CSOV is the company’s third vessel in a series of four newbuilds and is bound for the Sofia offshore wind farm, currently under construction in the UK.

CSOV Acta Gemini; Photo source: Acta Marine

The vessel will soon mobilise for the Sofia offshore wind farm under a long-term charter with RWE. Operating from Grimsby, the CSOV will provide offshore accommodation and walk-to-work services to support the operations and maintenance (O&M) activities.

Acta Gemini can accommodate up to 88 personnel and is equipped with an advanced offshore access system, a helideck and daughter crafts. The vessel is equipped with dual-fuel main engines and is methanol-ready.

The first two of Acta Marine’s four new CSOVs, Acta Pegasus and Acta Hercules, joined the company’s fleet earlier this year, with the remaining vessel, Acta Aquarius, scheduled to follow later in 2026.

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The 1.4 GW Sofia offshore wind farm, located approximately 195 kilometres off the UK north-east coast, will be capable of generating enough electricity to power the equivalent of 1.2 million UK homes, according to its developer.

The project, which currently has only a few wind turbines left to install, is expected to be commissioned this year.

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