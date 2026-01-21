Back to overview

Norwind Takes Delivery of CSOV Chartered for Global Tech I Offshore Wind Farm

Vessels
January 21, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Vard has delivered a new vessel built for Norwind Offshore, Norwind Maestro, which will be deployed on a German offshore wind farm.

CSOV Norwind Maestro; Photo source: Vard

The new commissioning service operations vessel (CSOV) is built to the VARD 4 19 design and constructed at Vard Shipyards Romania, with final outfitting, commissioning, and completion carried out at Vard Søviknes in Norway. 

The shipbuilding contract was signed in October 2024 by Vard and Navigare Capital Partners, in close cooperation with Norwind Offshore, and the vessel was delivered ahead of schedule, Vard says.

Norwind Maestro, the sixth vessel for Norwind Offshore, will immediately commence its ten-year contract at the Global Tech I offshore wind farm in Germany, under an agreement with Wind Multiplikator, a subsidiary of Semco Maritime, the vessel operator said on 16 January.

Norwind Offshore and Wind Multiplikator signed a long-term charter agreement to deploy a CSOV on Global Tech I in August last year, after Wind Multiplikator was awarded a full-service and maintenance contract for the offshore wind farm.

Global Tech I, which went into operation in 2015, is one of the first offshore wind farms in the German North Sea.

The 400 MW offshore wind farm comprises 80 AREVA M5000 turbines installed approximately 140 kilometres northwest of Emden in the German Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

