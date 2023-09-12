North Star CSOVs to Feature SMST Mission Equipment

September 12, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Netherlands-based SMST has been awarded a contract by Norwegian shipbuilder VARD for the supply of two sets of mission equipment for North Star’s newbuild commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs).

SMST is delivering a gangway (Telescopic Access Bridge L-Series) combined with a tower and elevator, and motion motion-compensated crane (M-Series) to each CSOV for the UK firm.

The agreement also has an option for equipping two additional ships with the offshore systems of SMST, which guarantees safe transfer for technicians working in the field and ensures efficient handling of cargo on board.

“The gangways will also have a Lloyds Register Notation, proving SMST’s focus on constantly increasing quality standards,” said Jochem Tuinstra, Sales Manager at SMST.

North Star and Vard signed contracts for the design and construction of two CSOVs in May this year.

The ships are of VARD 4 22 design, produced in collaboration with Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway. The vessels will be 95 metres long with a 19.5-metre beam and enough space to accommodate 111 people.

The VARD 4 22 design has been developed specifically for North Star, with new methanol-ready hybrid-propulsion solutions and an increased number of single cabins, according to Vard.

