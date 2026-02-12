Back to overview

SMST to Deliver Mission Equipment for Marco Polo’s Next-Gen CSOV

Equipment
February 12, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

SMST has been selected by Marco Polo Marine to deliver a mission equipment package for the commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) that the Singapore-based company is building to support both offshore wind and oil & gas operations.

Image source: SMST

For the vessel, dubbed CSOV Plus, SMST will supply an access and cargo tower fitted with a motion-compensated gangway (Telescopic Access Bridge L2) and a 100-tonne knuckle boom crane.

SMST says that the modular design allows the crane’s knuckle configuration to be exchanged, enabling future upgrades or configuration changes without replacing the full crane.

“Our choice for SMST is rooted in the positive experience with their equipment on our first CSOV, Wind Archer, and the confidence we have in SMST as a partner”, said Sean Lee, CEO of Marco Polo Marine. “Their track record in the equipment aligns with our development, making SMST the right fit for our CSOV-Plus vision.” 

The new CSOV Plus was unveiled last year, when Marco Polo Marine’s Taiwan-based subsidiary, PKR Offshore and Marco Polo Shipyard signed a contract for the vessel design with Norway’s Salt Ship Design last year.

Marco Polo Shipyard will build the CSOV Plus at its yard in Batam, Indonesia, with construction scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2026, and delivery planned for the second quarter of 2028.

According to Marco Polo, the new vessel will be capable of supporting the complete lifecycle of offshore wind projects, from construction and cable installation to repairs, maintenance, and technician transfer for commissioning and ongoing operations.

The CSOV will be equipped with a battery-hybrid power system, with engines ready for alternative fuels such as methanol.

