Vard Delivers Second CSOV to Windward Offshore, Vessel to Soon Start Working for RWE

February 4, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Windward Offshore has taken delivery of its second commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV), Windward Paris, from Vard, which delivered the new vessel ahead of schedule at its Vard Brattvaag yard, according to the vessel owner.

Windward Paris; Photo: VARD

The CSOV follows the delivery of the company’s first vessel of this kind in October 2025, Windward Athens.

The new CSOV will go straight into charter to support the construction of a new offshore wind farm in Germany, while Windward Athens is currently operating under an operations and maintenance (O&M) contract.

The two CSOVs will be supporting RWE’s offshore wind activities in Germany until the end of 2026, when the vessels that the developer chartered with North Star become available.

Windward Paris is based on the VARD 4 19 design and purpose-built to support offshore wind installation, commissioning and O&M activities. Wndward’s new CSOVs have a length of 87.5 metres and a beam of 19.5 metres, and provide accommodation for up to 120 people each. The CSOVs feature a height-adjustable motion-compensated gangway with an elevator system, a height-adjustable boat landing system, and a battery hybrid system prepared for future operation on green methanol.

The new vessel is equipped with an integrated automation and bridge setup and includes advanced onboard systems for power, control and communications, and also features an electric-controlled motion-compensated crane designed for offshore wind operations.

Windward Offshore has two more CSOVs under construction, Windward Munich and Windward Hamburg. Once completed, the four-vessel series will form the backbone of Windward Offshore’s integrated service offering to the offshore wind sector, the company says.

