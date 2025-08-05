Service operation vessel North Star, 2025
RWE, North Star Sign Multi-Million-Pound Offshore Wind Vessels Deal

August 5, 2025, by Adnan Memija

German renewable energy developer RWE has entered into a long-term partnership with the UK’s shipowner-operator North Star for the charter of two commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs). The two companies have also signed reservation agreements for two newbuild SOVs delivered by the Norwegian Vard Group.

The Grampian Eagle CSOV is chartered for at least twelve years. The vessel is planned to support the operations and maintenance activities at the 857 MW Triton Knoll offshore wind farm off the British coast.

For a minimum of ten years, the Grampian Kestrel will support the maintenance of RWE’s German offshore wind projects, located north of the Heligoland Island.

Both vessels were built this year and offer the possibility to use alternative fuels to minimise CO2 emissions. For Germany, the charter contract starts this winter, and for the UK, in summer 2026. RWE has the option to extend both contracts by up to an additional three years.

Each 87.5-metre CSOV will include a motion-compensated gangway with an elevator, a boat landing system, and accommodation for up to 120 personnel.

Until the North Star vessels are available, two ships (Windward Athens and Windward Paris) will be supplied by Windward Offshore until the end of 2026.

“Through this long-term partnership, RWE is taking a strategic step by securing next generation service operations vessels against the backdrop of a tight market,” said Thomas Michel, COO of RWE Offshore Wind.

As part of the reservation agreements RWE has signed with North Star, two newbuild SOVs are planned to support the maintenance of RWE’s growing offshore wind fleet from 2028 and 2029 onwards.

North Star has selected the global shipbuilding company VARD to construct these vessels.

The multi-million-pound four-vessel agreement for North Star is also set to secure employment for up to 200 personnel working across the fleet, including up to 100 new roles on- and offshore over the next decade, according to the UK company.

