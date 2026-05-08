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Acta Marine’s Newly Delivered CSOV to Debut at Dutch Offshore Wind Farm

Vessels
May 8, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Acta Marine recently took delivery of the second of its four new construction service operation vessels (CSOVs), Acta Hercules, which will be deployed on a Dutch offshore wind farm. The company has also reflagged its first newbuild CSOV, Acta Pegasus, to the French flag.

CSOV Acta Hercules; Photo source: Acta Marine

Acta Hercules will enter into a five-year charter with Vestas, supporting the construction of offshore wind projects across Northwest Europe, with the vessel’s first assignment being on the Hollandse Kust West project in the Netherlands, Acta Marine said on 24 March. On 8 May, Clarksons Port Services said via social media that Acta Hercules had arrived in the port of IJmuiden, where it will mobilise for its maiden offshore wind project at Hollandse Kust West.

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On 7 May, Acta Marine said that its first new CSOV, Acta Pegasus, which was delivered by Tersan Shipyard in Türkiye at the beginning of this year, was officially registered under the French International Register (RIF) on 6 May.

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Although already operated by Acta Marine’s French subsidiary, established in 2022, the reflagging formalises the company’s strategy to strengthen its presence in France and support offshore wind activity in both the French and wider European markets, according to the vessel owner.

“Choosing the French flag for Acta Pegasus is a deliberate, long-term commitment”, said Nicolas de Boer, President of Acta Marine France. “Even with limited short-term activity in French waters, we strongly believe in France’s role within the European offshore wind supply chain.”

The remaining two CSOVs that Tersan Shipyard is building for Acta Marine, Acta Gemini and Acta Aquarius, are scheduled to be delivered later this year. 

The 89-metre-long vessels are methanol-ready and built to Ulstein’s twin X-STERN hull design. The CSOVs can accommodate up to 135 persons and are equipped with advanced offshore access and lifting systems, including a 3D motion-compensated SMST gangway and a 3D-compensated crane.

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