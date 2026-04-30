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North Star, Norwind Offshore Acquire Ten Edda Wind Vessels 

Business & Finance
April 30, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

North Star and Norwind Offshore have completed acquisitions of vessels from Edda Wind, finalising the split of the company’s service operation vessel (SOV) and commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) fleet.

Photo source: North Star

The two transactions follow Edda Wind’s announcement in March that it had entered into agreements to divest its SOV and CSOV fleet to two buyers, subject to closing conditions.

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According to Edda Wind’s website, the company’s fleet comprises six CSOVs (Boreas Enabler, Nordri Enabler, Sudri Enabler, Vestri Enabler, Austri Enabler, and Monsoon Enabler) and one SOV (Goelo Enabler), with three CSOVs on order (vessel designations TBN965, TBN966, and TBN968).

On 29 April, North Star announced that it acquired four (C)SOVs from Edda Wind: Goelo Enabler, Boreas Enabler, Nordri Enabler and Sudri Enabler, including their existing charter contracts. The vessels are currently deployed on offshore wind projects, providing the UK-based company with immediate operational capacity and expanding its presence across European markets, according to North Star.

Following the transaction, North Star’s offshore wind fleet has increased to 14 vessels, the company said.

Norwind Offshore said on 29 April that, in a transaction carried out in partnership with Navigare Capital Partners, it had taken over six CSOVs from Edda Wind, including recently delivered units and newbuilds based on VARD 4 25 and SALT 0217 designs, with several delivered over the past year and others in the final stages of construction. The transfer also includes offshore crew, supporting operational continuity.

Considering the fleet information on Edda Wind’s website and the vessels North Star acquired, this leaves Vestri Enabler, Austri Enabler, and Monsoon Enabler and the three yet-to-be-named CSOVs under construction.

The deal effectively doubles Norwind’s fleet and expands its capabilities in commissioning and operations support for offshore wind farms, according to the company.

The sale of the ten (C)SOVs follows Edda Wind’s sale of SOV Mistral Enabler (formerly known as Edda Mistral) in the first quarter of 2025 and its sibling vessel Edda Passat in 2024.

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