All Turbines In Place at Hai Long 2 Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan

October 8, 2025, by Adnan Memija

All 37 turbines have been installed at Taiwan’s 532 MW Hai Long 2 offshore wind farm, while installation of the 36 turbines at Hai Long 3 is scheduled for completion next year.

To produce the 14 MW turbines required for the approximately 1 GW Hai Long offshore wind project, Siemens Gamesa expanded its Taichung nacelle factory, upgrading it into a full production line. The plant continues to produce the project’s nacelles, with full delivery expected in the first quarter of next year.

Siemens Gamesa delivered the first turbines for Hai Long 2 in July this year, and the installation work was completed in early October. The 36 turbines for Hai Long 3 are scheduled for delivery by mid-next year, with transportation and installation to follow.

CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE) is responsible for the transportation and installation of foundations, turbines, and offshore substations for the two offshore wind farms making up the project.

In August, the company completed the installation of all jacket foundations at the sites located approximately 45-70 kilometres off the Changhua coast in the Taiwan Strait.

The electricity generated by the Siemens Gamesa 14-222 DD wind turbines has been gradually connected to Taipower’s grid since June this year, providing a boost to Taiwan’s policy goal of achieving a 20 per cent renewable energy share by 2026.

The Hai Long offshore wind project is developed by a joint venture between Northland Power, Mitsui & Co., and Gentari.

