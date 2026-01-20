Back to overview

All Turbines Up at Ørsted’s 920 MW Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan

Wind Farm Update
January 20, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The 66th and final wind turbine has been installed at Ørsted’s Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms in Taiwan.

Wind turbine installation at Greater Changhua 2b and 4; Photo: Ørsted

Full commercial operation of the 920 MW project, located 35–60 kilometres off the coast of Changhua County, is expected in the third quarter of 2026, following the commissioning of all wind turbines, electrical system testing, and the finalisation of offshore cable works.

Greater Changhua 2b and 4 comprises 66 Siemens Gamesa’s SG 14-236 wind turbines and is the first offshore wind farm globally to install 14 MW wind turbines with 115-metre-long blades, according to the developer. The project is also the first in the Asia-Pacific region to deploy suction bucket jacket foundations at scale.

Ørsted noted that the 66-wind turbine installation campaign was completed in only 275 days. 

Offshore construction started in February 2025, with the first wind turbine installed in April last year by Cadeler’s newly built installation vessel Wind Maker.

The offshore wind farm produced first power in July 2025.

“Completing the offshore wind turbine installation for a 920 MW project within a single installation season is a significant achievement, particularly given the short weather window and challenging sea conditions in the Taiwan Strait. It reflects our disciplined execution, rigorous risk management, and close coordination across marine operations, logistics, and installation planning, all underpinned by a strong safety culture”, said Jayaram Naidu, Managing Director of Greater Changhua Offshore Wind Farms at Ørsted.

Once fully operational, Greater Changhua 2b and 4 will supply renewable electricity to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) under a corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) signed in 2020.

