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Haizea Completes Production of Towers for Dieppe-Le Tréport Offshore Wind Turbines

Manufacturing
May 6, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Haizea Wind Group has completed the manufacturing and assembly of 186 tower sections for 62 Siemens Gamesa wind turbines that will be installed at the Dieppe-Le Tréport offshore wind farm in France.

Photo source: Haizea Wind Group via LinkedIn

The Spanish tower and foundation manufacturer produced the tower sections at its factory in Bilbao and has now shipped the last batch from the Port of Bilbao to the Haizea Breizh facility in France, where the assembly of the internal elements will be completed ahead of offshore installation.

The offshore wind farm, located 15 kilometres off the city of Le Tréport and 17 kilometres off the city of Dieppe, is currently under construction, with over half of the 62 jacket foundations installed. The jackets, which are being installed by DEME, have been delivered by a consortium of Navantia Seanergies and Windar Renovables.

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Dieppe-Le-Tréport will feature 62 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW turbines produced at Siemens Gamesa’s Le Havre facility. The turbines will be installed by Jan de Nul Group in 2026, according to information about the project shared earlier.

The 496 MW offshore wind farm is owned by Eoliennes en Mer Dieppe Le Tréport (EMDT), a joint venture between Ocean Winds, Sumitomo and Banque des Territoires.

Dieppe-Le-Tréport will be Ocean Winds’ third offshore wind farm in France, following the recent completion of the 488 MW Îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier, which also comprises Siemens Gamesa 8 MW turbines and towers delivered by Haizea, and the 30 MW Éoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion (EFGL) floating wind pilot project.

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