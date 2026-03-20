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First Turbine Installed at Hai Long 3 Offshore Wind Farm

Wind Farm Update
March 20, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE), using the vessel Sea Challenger, has installed the first of the 36 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-222 wind turbines at the Hai Long 3 project site offshore Taiwan.

Hai Long Offshore Wind

Hai Long 3 is the third phase of the 1+ GW offshore wind project that the consortium comprising Northland Power, Gentari, and Mitsui & Co. is building approximately 45-70 kilometres off the Changhua coast in the Taiwan Strait.

The first phase, Hai Long 2A, featuring 21 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW turbines, was completed and grid-connected at the end of 2025, with all 16 turbines of the same model also installed on Hai Long 2B last year.

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The Hai Long consortium said on 20 March that, building upon the mandatory requirements for Hai Long 2A phase, the project expanded its partnership with Siemens Gamesa to include Hai Long 2B and Hai Long 3 wind farms in its local procurement, which led to a total of 73 nacelles being assembled locally. The assembly for Hai Long 3 was completed this month, with the nacelles currently being transported offshore for installation, according to the developer.

The Hai Long project prompted Siemens Gamesa to expand its Nacelle 2.0 facility in Taichung, the consortium said, and enabled nine local suppliers to pass Siemens Gamesa’s global supply chain certification, integrating Taiwan’s manufacturing capabilities into the broader Asia-Pacific wind power supply system and enhancing overall industrial competitiveness. 

CDWE, which is now installing Hai Long 3 turbines, has also installed all jacket foundations at the Hai Long offshore wind farm sites. The work, carried out by the heavy lift vessel Green Jade, was completed in August last year. The three-legged jacket foundations for Hai Long 2B and Hai Long 3 were manufactured by Samkang M&T, and for Hai Long 2A by Century Wind Power.

The Hai Long project is expected to be fully commercially operational in 2027.

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