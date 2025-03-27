Hai Long 3 topside
CDWE’s Green Jade Lowers Second Hai Long Substation Topside Into Place

March 27, 2025, by Adnan Memija

CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE), utilising its Green Jade vessel, has installed the offshore topside on the jacket foundation for the Hai Long 3 offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

CDWE Hai Long 3 topside
Source: CDWE via LinkedIn
Hai Long 3 topside
Source: Northland Power via LinkedIn

CDWE placed the offshore topside on the jacket, which was installed at the site in August 2024. The offshore substation at the Hai Long 2 phase is already installed, after Green Jade placed the topside on the jacket foundation in May last year. Now, both substations are in place for the 1,022 MW offshore wind project.

CDWE is responsible for the transportation and installation of the foundations, turbines, and offshore substations for the two wind farms making up the project.

Semco Maritime and its consortium partner PTSC Mechanical & Construction (PTSC M&C) delivered detailed design and procurement, as well as the construction of the offshore substations at PTSC M&C’s yard in Vung Tau City, Southern Vietnam.

The companies were awarded the EPC contract for the 518 MW Hai Long 2 and the 504 MW Hai Long 3 in August 2022.

At the beginning of this month, CDWE commenced the 2025 installation campaign for the project being developed by a joint venture between Northland Power, Mitsui & Co., and Gentari.

Located approximately 45-70 kilometres off the Changhua coast in the Taiwan Strait, the project will feature Siemens Gamesa’s SG 14-222 DD turbines.

