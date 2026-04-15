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80 Turbines Installed at Sofia Offshore Wind Farm

Project Updates
April 15, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Eighty wind turbines have been installed at the Sofia offshore wind farm site, located on Dogger Bank in the central North Sea, where 100 units of the Siemens Gamesa SG 14-222 DD model will be installed for a total capacity of 1.4 GW.

The vessel deployed for the work, Cadeler’s Wind Peak, installed the first wind turbine in March 2025. Wind Peak is carrying components for six turbines per trip, operating from the port of Hull. IWS service operation vessel (SOV) IWS Seawalker is supporting the installation work.

Each of the wind turbines stands over 252 metres above sea level, with blades measuring 108 metres that sweep an area of 39,000 square metres. Half of the Sofia wind turbines are equipped with recyclable blades. The turbines equipped with recyclable blades were all installed last year.

Related Article

The Sofia offshore wind farm, owned by RWE, is expected to be commissioned this year. Once fully operational, the 1.4 GW offshore wind farm will be capable of generating enough electricity to power the equivalent of 1.2 million UK homes.

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