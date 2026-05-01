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Haesong Offshore Wind Signs Localisation MoU with Siemens Gamesa and Doosan Enerbility

Business & Finance
May 1, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Haesong Offshore Wind, established by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and Doosan Enerbility to strengthen localisation of South Korea’s offshore wind supply chain.

Haesong Offshore Wind

The agreement covers cooperation on the Haesong Offshore Wind 1 and 3 projects, with the partners set to explore collaboration across technology, procurement and commercial activities.

The partnership aims to combine Siemens Gamesa’s offshore wind turbine technology with Doosan’s domestic manufacturing capabilities to support the development of a localised supply chain model and increase industrial participation in the Korean offshore wind sector.  

The move builds on earlier cooperation between Siemens Gamesa and Doosan Enerbility in South Korea, including agreements covering turbine nacelle assembly, offshore construction and service activities, as part of efforts to expand local content in upcoming offshore wind projects.  

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The Haesong project is planned to be built off the west coast of Shinan, Jeonnam, and consists of two 504 MW phases, Haesong 1 and Haesong 3.

In June 2025, Haesong Offshore Wind signed a grid interconnection agreement (GIA) with Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) for the Haesong Offshore Wind 1 and 3 projects. This agreement enables the connection of 1 GW of renewable energy generated from the Haesong Offshore Wind 1 and 3 projects to KEPCO’s grid.

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Around the same time, Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP), which COP is developing the Haesong project on behalf of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, signed a preferred supplier agreement (PSA) with LS Marine Solution for subsea cable installation work.

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