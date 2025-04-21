Hai Long first turbine
First Turbine Stands at Taiwan’s Hai Long 2A Offshore Wind Farm

Fixed-Bottom
April 21, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The first Siemens Gamesa 14-222 DD turbine has been installed at the Hai Long 2A offshore wind farm in Taiwan, which is being developed by a joint venture between Northland Power, Mitsui & Co., and Gentari.

Photo courtesy of Shimizu Corporation
Photo courtesy of Shimizu Corporation

The Hai Long project comprises two offshore wind farms, the 518 MW Hai Long 2 and the 504 MW Hai Long 3, and is being developed in three phases. Hai Long 2 is further split into two smaller wind farms, the 294 MW Hai Long 2A and the 224 MW Hai Long 2B.

CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE) completed the installation of the first wind turbine at the Hai Long 2A site, using Shimizu Corporation’s turbine installation vessel Blue Wind.

CDWE is responsible for the transportation and installation of the foundations, turbines, and offshore substations for the two wind farms making up the project.

The 1 GW Hai Long will feature 73 Siemens Gamesa 14-222 DD turbines, making it the largest offshore wind farm in Taiwan to date, said CDWE.

The nacelle was produced at Siemens Gamesa’s expanded Taichung facility, which ramped up operations in January 2024. According to the company, this is the first SG 14-222 nacelle produced in Taiwan and installed at sea.

In addition to a nacelle fully assembled in Taiwan, the wind turbine includes a range of locally sourced products and components, from towers to blade resin.

At the end of last month, CDWE installed the offshore topside on the jacket foundation for the Hai Long 3 wind farm. The project is being built approximately 45-70 kilometres off the Changhua coast in the Taiwan Strait.

