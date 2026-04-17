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First Turbine Up at New York’s Second Offshore Wind Farm

Wind Farm Update
April 17, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The first wind turbine has been installed at the Sunrise Wind project site offshore New York, Ørsted confirmed to offshoreWIND.biz on 17 April.

“As part of ongoing construction at Sunrise Wind, the project has safely and successfully installed its first turbine generator, marking an important step toward delivering first power to New York later this year”, an Ørsted spokesperson said.

“Construction continues with safety as the top priority, and Sunrise Wind remains on track for commercial operations in the second half of 2027 when the project will power nearly 600,000 homes at a time of rising demand.”

The turbines at Sunrise Wind are being installed by the vessel Wind Scylla, owned by Cadeler. The vessel arrived at the project site shortly after completing the same work on Revolution Wind, which Ørsted owns together with Skyborn Renewables.

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At Sunrise Wind, Wind Scylla has now moved to the next wind turbine location.

The 924 MW offshore wind farm, being built some 30 miles (around 48 kilometres) east of Montauk, will comprise 84 Siemens Gamesa 11 MW wind turbines and will connect to the New York electricity grid at the Holbrook substation in Brookhaven, Suffolk County. 

Sunrise Wind is the second offshore wind farm to power New York, after South Fork Wind. The state’s third offshore wind farm, Empire Wind 1, is also expected to enter the wind turbine installation stage soon, as the construction vessel chartered for the work, Maersk Viridis, is currently en route to the US from Singapore.

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