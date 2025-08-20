Hai Long Offshore Wind jacket foundations
CDWE Installs All Jacket Foundations at Hai Long Wind Project Offshore Taiwan

Project Updates
August 20, 2025, by Adnan Memija

CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE), using its heavy lift vessel Green Jade, has completed the installation of all jacket foundations at the Hai Long offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

Hai Long Offshore Wind jacket foundations
Source: Hai Long Offshore Wind via LinkedIn

The 1,022 MW Hai Long comprises two offshore wind farms, split into three sites: Hai Long 2a (294 MW), Hai Long 2b (224 MW), and Hai Long 3 (504 MW).

In November of last year, CDWE completed the first offshore installation campaign for the Hai Long offshore wind project, while the second campaign commenced in March 2025.

The three-legged jacket foundations for Hai Long 2b and Hai Long 3 were manufactured by Samkang M&T, and for Hai Long 2a by Century Wind Power.

CDWE is responsible for the transportation and installation of the foundations, turbines, and offshore substations for the two wind farms making up the project. Recently, the company installed all pin piles, delivered by EEW and CSBC, at Hai Long.

“The jacket foundation installation campaign demonstrated remarkable efficiency, with a record of three jackets installed within just two days and all 73 foundations completed ahead of schedule,” said Tim Kittelhake, CEO and Project Director of the Hai Long Project.

“This milestone not only highlights the exceptional capabilities of the Green Jade but also the close partnership with the Hai Long Project Team in planning, coordination, and execution. It symbolizes the steady progress of the project and further strengthens our confidence in achieving the grid connection targets on time.”

The Hai Long project comprises 73 Siemens Gamesa 14-222 DD turbines. In April 2025, the first unit was installed at the site located about 45-70 kilometres off the Changhua coast in the Taiwan Strait.

The wind farm, jointly developed by Northland Power, Gentari, and Mitsui & Co., produced its first power in June. The project is expected to be fully commercially operational in 2027.

