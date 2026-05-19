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Siemens Gamesa Ships First 115-Metre Blades Produced in Le Havre to Thor Offshore Wind Farm

Project Updates
May 19, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Siemens Gamesa has dispatched the first B115 blades manufactured at its expanded Le Havre facility in France to RWE’s Thor offshore wind farm in Denmark.

Siemens Gamesa via LinkedIn

The 1 GW Thor offshore wind, located off the west coast of Jutland, will feature 72 SG 14-236 DD wind turbines. According to Siemens Gamesa, 63 115-metre blades will be produced at the Le Havre plant following the factory expansion.

The SG 14-236 DD turbine features a 236-metre rotor and can reach a capacity of up to 15 MW. Siemens Gamesa began production of the B115 blades in 2022 at its factory in Aalborg.

Thor, Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm to date, is already under construction. Fred. Olsen Windcarrier’s vessel Brave Tern installed the first wind turbine at the beginning of March, and the project produced first power shortly after that.

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Half of the Thor turbines will be equipped with steel towers produced with a lower carbon footprint, while 40 turbines will feature a total of 120 recyclable rotor blades.

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All 72 wind turbines will be installed by the end of 2026, with the 1.1 GW offshore wind farm scheduled to be fully operational in 2027.

Once commissioned, Thor will be capable of producing enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of more than one million Danish households, according to RWE, which owns the offshore wind farm together with Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM).

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