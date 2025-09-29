Baltica 2 monopiles
First Batch of Baltica 2 Monopile Foundations Rolls Off Production Line

Project Updates
September 29, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The first batch of monopile foundations for the 1.5 GW Baltica 2 offshore wind project in Poland has rolled off the factory floor.

Baltica 2 monopiles
Sourca: Baltica Energy

A total of 111 monopiles are planned to be installed at the Baltica 2 site, 107 for wind turbines and four for the offshore substation. The units are up to 100 metres long and range in diameter from 7.5 to 10.5 metres.

The monopiles for the Baltica 2 project will be supplied by two companies, EEW and Steelwind, with EEW providing 77 foundations.

“We are talking about structures up to 100 meters long and weighing around 1900 tonnes, with durability measured in decades. During today’s visit to the EEW factory, we were able to see first-hand the scale of this vast undertaking and examine the advanced technological processes. We were very pleased to learn that production of these components is progressing on schedule,” said Patrick Harnett, Chief Construction Officer and Executive Vice President of Ørsted.

The vast majority of secondary steel structures for the Baltica 2 foundations are being manufactured in Poland. They will be supplied by the Baltic Industry Group (Grupa Przemysłowa Baltic) and Smulders

The first load out of completed foundations onto a transport vessel is planned for the end of 2025. Van Oord is responsible for the transportation and installation of monopiles under a contract signed with PGE and Ørsted in 2024.

“The first activities, including seabed cleaning and infrastructure preparation in the Baltic Sea, are already underway. In the next phase, we will begin driving the foundations that will carry 107 wind turbines, each 250 meters tall, and four offshore transformer stations. Our goal is to deliver energy from Baltica 2 to Polish homes by the second quarter of 2027,” said Maciej Górski, Vice-President of the Management Board for Operations, PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna.

The Baltica 2 offshore wind farm will feature 107 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW-222 turbines installed some 40 kilometres off the Polish coast near Ustka.

