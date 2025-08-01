Back to overview

Production of Baltica 2 Secondary Steel Structures Kicks Off

August 1, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Grupa Przemysłowa Baltic has started the fabrication of secondary steel elements for the 1.5 GW Baltica 2 offshore wind farm in the Polish Baltic Sea.

Source: Grupa Przemysłowa Baltic via LinkedIn

The first sheet of metal was cut at the former Gdańsk Shipyard and at the Energomontaż-Północ Gdynia S.A. plant to begin construction of mooring structures that will allow service vessels to safely moor at turbine foundations in the Baltic Sea.

Another steel structure that will be built in Gdańsk is anode cages that will protect foundations from corrosion and damage.

Grupa Przemysłowa Baltic signed a contract with PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGE) and Ørsted for the delivery of the secondary steel structures in May 2025.

The developers took the final investment decision (FID) on Baltica 2 at the beginning of this year, moving the project into the construction phase.

Offshore work commenced this month with the vessel Olympic Electra relocating boulders at the site located approximately 40 kilometres off the Polish coast near Ustka.

The offshore wind farm will feature 107 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW-222 turbines. Navantia-Windar will be supplying 77 monopile foundations for the project’s turbines and substations, while Steelwind Nordenham will deliver the remaining 34 wind turbine foundations for Baltica 2.

