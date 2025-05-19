Smulders Baltica 2
Smulders Wins Contract for Poland’s Baltica 2 Offshore Wind Farm

Business & Finance
May 19, 2025, by Adnan Memija

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGE) and Ørsted have signed a contract with Smulders for the manufacturing of suspended internal platform cages for the 1.5 GW Baltica 2 offshore wind farm in Poland.

Smulders Baltica 2
Source: Smulders

The additional steel structures for the foundations allow operational crews access to the wind turbine and the distribution box for technical interventions.

The suspended internal platform cages will be manufactured in Żary (Lubuskie Voivodeship), and their assembly and final retrofitting will be carried out in Swinoujście.

“We are pleased that the additional steel structures for the foundations for the Baltica 2 project will be manufactured in Poland. Poland is a new market for offshore, and the local content is already around 20%, which confirms the good dynamics of the participation of Polish companies,” said Ulrik Lange, Vice President and Managing Director of the Baltica 2 project at Ørsted.

PGE and Ørsted have already made the final investment decision for the Baltica 2 offshore wind project and have contracted all necessary components to begin offshore construction. Seabed preparation works for the installation of foundations and subsea cables are said to begin shortly.

The developers recently signed a contract with Portugal’s Etermar Energia for the delivery of 100 external working platforms for the wind turbine foundations.

Navantia-Windar will be supplying 77 monopile foundations for the project’s turbines and substations, and Steelwind Nordenham will deliver the remaining 34 wind turbine foundations for Baltica 2.

The project will comprise 107 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW-222 turbines and is expected to be commissioned in 2027.

