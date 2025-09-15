Smulders ORLEN
ORLEN Neptun Leases Polish Offshore Wind Terminal to Smulders for Baltica 2

September 15, 2025, by Adnan Memija

ORLEN Neptun and Smulder have signed a contract for the lease of the Świnoujście Offshore Terminal in Poland. The terminal will serve as a service and logistics base for Smulders, where the company will store and assemble internal platforms for the Baltica 2 offshore wind project.

The agreement involves the lease of the terminal space, which will be used for the delivery, storage, and assembly of internal platform cages for the 1.5 GW Baltica 2 offshore wind farm.

Components will be loaded onto specialised vessels in Świnoujście and then transported to their final offshore installation site.

The collaboration also includes the construction of a production facility where preparatory, assembly, installation, and repair work will be carried out.

In May, Smulders signed a contract with the developers of the Baltica 2 project, PGE and Ørsted, for the delivery of suspended internal platform cages.

They will be manufactured in Żary (Lubuskie Voivodeship), and their assembly and final retrofitting will be carried out in Swinoujście.

At the beginning of this year, the developers took the final investment decision (FID) on the 1.5 GW Baltica 2 project.

The offshore wind farm will comprise 107 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW-222 turbines, for whose storage, pre-assembly, and offshore installation, the wind turbine manufacturer will use the Port of Gdansk.

In addition to Baltica 2, the Świnoujście Offshore Terminal will serve Ocean Winds’ BC-Wind project in Poland. The terminal will be used as a base to install monopiles for the 390 MW offshore wind farm.

