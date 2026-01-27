Back to overview

Polish Developer Reserves Port Site for New Offshore Wind Project

Ports & Logistics
January 27, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Orlen Neptun has entered into a land reservation agreement with the Kołobrzeg Sea Port Authority for a site that will later house an operations and maintenance (O&M) base for its Baltic West offshore wind farm.

Photo courtesy of the Kołobrzeg Sea Port Authority

The Kołobrzeg Sea Port is closest to the project location among all ports available in this part of the Baltic Sea and meets the infrastructure standards expected of the central Baltic ports serving offshore wind farms with crew transfer vessels (CTVs), according to Orlen Neptun.

Baltic West is a project comprising four licences in the Oder Bank region: locations 14.E.1 and 14.E.2, owned by Energa Wytwarzanie subsidiaries, and locations 14.E.3 and 14.E.4, owned by Orlen Neptun subsidiaries. The planned total installed capacity of Baltic West is about 4 GW, which will translate into clean energy for more than 5 million households in Poland, the company says.

All four Baltic West areas are being prepared to participate in the Polish support system for offshore wind farms, with full implementation of the projects planned to take place by 2040.

The projects have permits to use artificial islands, structures and equipment, as well as preliminary conditions for connection to the transmission grid. In the coming months, Orlen Neptun plans to begin a series of location studies, including, among others, environmental studies, wind studies and studies to identify the geotechnical conditions of the water regions.

Baltic West is the second project implemented by the Orlen Group in the second phase of the offshore wind development in Poland, the first being Baltic East, which was selected in the first Polish offshore wind auction in December 2025.

