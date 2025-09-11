Inch Cape O&M base
Back to overview

Construction of Inch Cape O&M Base Kicks Off

Operations & Maintenance
September 11, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Construction of an operations and maintenance (O&M) base to serve the 1.1 GW Inch Cape offshore wind farm is underway at Montrose Port in Angus, Scotland.

Inch Cape O&M base
Computer-generated visualisation of the Inch Cape O&M base in Montrose; Source: Inch Cape Wind

Montrose-based main contractor Pert Bruce Construction is building the O&M base office, a 600-square-metre warehouse, and quayside facilities, as well as the communications systems for the Scottish offshore wind project. The company will also supply a 70-metre floating pontoon and quayside cranes as part of the work.

Construction of the new facility and pontoons is scheduled to be completed in early 2027.

Montrose Port has a strategic location with a direct line of access to Inch Cape and other existing and planned North Sea offshore wind farms, according to the project company.

“This investment not only reinforces our position as a strategic hub for offshore renewables but also brings lasting economic benefits through skilled jobs and increased port activity, both essential to our responsibilities as a trust port,” said Tom Hutchinson, CEO at Montrose Port Authority.

Related Article

Inch Cape, a joint venture between ESB and Red Rock Renewables, has a 15-year O&M contract with turbine supplier Vestas, and both the Inch Cape and Vestas teams will be housed in the new base. A total of around 50 new long-term jobs will be created, including wind turbine technicians, administration, and office staff.

The 1.1 GW offshore wind farm will comprise 72 Vestas 15 MW turbines. The project’s single offshore substation was installed at the North Sea site in early August.

First power is expected in late 2026 and with a commercial operation date in 2027.

Related Article

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.

CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles