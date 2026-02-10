Back to overview

CWHI Completes Delivery of Inch Cape Transition Pieces

February 10, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

CNOOD-Wenchong Heavy Industries (CWHI) has delivered all transition pieces (TP) the Chinese company was contracted to manufacture for the Scottish Inch Cape offshore wind farm.

CWHI said on 10 February that it completed the load-out and on-time departure of the final batch of TPs for Inch Cape from its yard. The final 15 transition pieces have been shipped to the Port of Leith aboard the COSCO vessel Hua Xing Long.

The first batch of 15 transition pieces was dispatched in November 2025 on board COSCO’s heavy-lift vessel Hua Sheng Long and arrived at the Scottish port in January.

Each TP stands up to 28 metres tall, has an outer diameter of 8.3 metres, and weighs 600 tonnes. 

CWHI was contracted to manufacture and deliver 30 TPs for the 1.1 GW offshore wind farm, which will comprise 72 Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines, of which 54 will be installed on monopile foundations and 18 on three-legged jacket foundations.

The company was also in charge of manufacturing 32 monopiles and delivered the final eight XXL monopiles for the project in December 2025.

The remaining monopiles have been manufactured by Dajin Offshore, while the remaining TPs are being produced by COOEC Fluor Heavy Industries (CFHI), which is also in charge of delivering the jacket foundations.

The 1.1 GW Inch Cape offshore wind farm, being built by a joint venture between Red Rock Power and ESB, is expected to produce first power in late 2026 and enter full commercial operations in 2027.

