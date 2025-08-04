Inch Cape substation installation
Heerema’s Sleipnir Installs Offshore Substation at Inch Cape Wind Farm Site

Project Updates
August 4, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The offshore jacket foundation and substation platform have been installed at the Inch Cape offshore wind farm site in the North Sea.

Inch Cape substation installation
Source: Inch Cape Offshore Wind Limited

The Siemens Energy Offshore Transformer Module (OTM) and its 68-metre jacket foundation are now in position 21 kilometres from the Angus coast, Scotland, having been installed by Heerema Marine Contractors’ semi-submersible crane vessel Sleipnir.

The 2,700-tonne platform features two circuits with two transformers and reactors, making it Siemens Energy’s first ever double OTM.

A team of more than 250 at the Smulders yard in Wallsend, Newcastle, fitted out and assembled both the OTM and its jacket foundation over the past approximately. 18 months.

“After successfully reaching financial close earlier this year, this is yet another significant milestone for the Inch Cape project. For us at ESB, along with our partners Red Rock Renewables and the whole project team, getting to this stage has required key expertise and this has been demonstrated by all of those involved in making this happen,” said Paul Lennon, Head of Offshore Wind, Hydrogen, and Long-Term Storage at ESB.

Construction of Inch Cape’s onshore substation and landfall works in Cockenzie, East Lothian, are well advanced, and the next key offshore activity will be the installation of the first of two export cables, scheduled for late summer this year, according to the developer.

The 1.1 GW Scottish project is owned by Inch Cape Offshore Wind Limited, a joint venture between ESB and Red Rock Renewables.

The offshore wind farm is expected to produce first power in late 2026 and to be fully commissioned the following year.

