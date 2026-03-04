Back to overview

Aventus Energy Nets Inch Cape Contract

March 4, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Aventus Energy, a specialist inspection, repair and maintenance provider to the offshore energy industry, has secured a contract for the Inch Cape offshore wind farm, with the year-long scope covering foundation acceptance at the Port of Leith.

The Scotland-based company, which says this is its largest single contract award to date, is delivering the work in collaboration with Global Port Services, Global Crane Services and port owner Forth Ports Limited.

At the Port of Leith, Aventus Energy is receiving and inspecting the monopiles, transition pieces and jacket foundations for the 1.1 GW offshore wind farm as they arrive into port, before executing activities to ensure the components are ready for offshore installation and operational readiness.

The contract also involves project management including planning, documentation, survey, quality and technical verification, the company says.

The delivery of the foundation components for the Scottish offshore wind farm is nearing completion, with all monopiles shipped to the Port of Leith by the end of last year, and transition pieces currently being delivered.

The 1,080 MW Inch Cape will comprise 72 Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines, 54 of which will be installed on monopile foundations and 18 on jacket foundations, according to earlier information about the project.

Inch Cape Offshore Wind Limited, a joint venture between Red Rock Power and ESB, signed capacity reservation agreements with Dajin and CWHI for monopile foundations in January 2024, with Dajin contracted to deliver 22 and CWHI 32 XXL monopiles. COOEC-Fluor (CFHI) is in charge of delivering the 18 jacket foundations.

The 1.1 GW Inch Cape offshore wind farm is expected to produce first power in late 2026 and enter full commercial operations in 2027.

