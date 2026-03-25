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RWE Opens O&M Base for Thor Offshore Wind Farm

Operations & Maintenance
March 25, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

RWE has officially opened the new operations and maintenance (O&M) base for the 1.1 GW Danish Thor offshore wind farm at Thorsminde Port.

RWE

“The port of Thorsminde provides the quickest sea and air access to Thor offshore wind farm, making it the perfect location for our new service hub. Our first team members are already on site. Once Thor is fully operational in 2027, a dedicated team of 50 to 60 specialists will work around the clock for at least the next 30 years to operate and maintain Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm”, said Thomas Michel, Chief Operating Officer RWE Offshore Wind.

The operations and maintenance base was designed by ATRA arkitekter and Frandsen & Søndergaard, and built by the Danish company Østermark Entreprenørforretning.

The construction of the Thor O&M base started in November 2024 and was completed last year. The building spreads 2,300 square metres over three floors, and houses the necessary facilities for the operation of the offshore wind farm, including a control room, warehousing and office facilities.

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The offshore construction works on the 1.1 GW offshore wind farm are progressing, with the offshore substation and all foundations installed in 2025 and the wind turbine installation now underway.

The first of the 72 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD wind turbines was installed at the Thor site at the beginning of March, and the project produced first power shotly after that.

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When fully operational in 2027, the 1.1 GW Thor will be capable of producing enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of more than one million Danish households, according to the developer.

The offshore wind farm is a joint project between RWE (51 per cent) and Norges Bank Investment Management (49 per cent), with RWE in charge of construction and operations throughout Thor’s lifecycle.

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