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GPSS Supporting Seaway7’s Inch Cape Offshore Wind Work from Port of Cromarty Firth

Ports & Logistics
May 20, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Global Port Services Shipping (GPSS) is providing marine logistics and vessel support services to Seaway7 for work on the Inch Cape offshore wind farm in Scotland, GPSS said on 20 May.

Photo courtesy of GPSS

The Port of Cromarty Firth in Invergordon is serving as an intermediate port for Seaway7’s heavy lift vessel Seaway Alfa Lift during multiple port calls totalling 90 days.

The vessel’s first call at a UK port took place in March at the Port of Cromarty Firth, where Seaway Alfa Lift spent four weeks before loading transition pieces for the offshore wind farm at the Port of Leith. A second port call is scheduled for later this summer.

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According to GPSS, the project is supporting around 100 local jobs, with more than 100 personnel per day involved during the first port call, including painters, welders, electricians and scaffolders.

GPSS said the deep-water port at Invergordon will serve as its project operations base for the duration of the contract, which is supported by other Global group companies and local subcontractors.

The 1.1 GW Inch Cape offshore wind farm, owned by a joint venture between Red Rock Power and ESB, will comprise 72 Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines, of which 54 will be installed on monopile foundations and 18 on three-legged jacket foundations.

The installation of the wind turbines will begin towards the end of 2026, according to informatiom shared earlier by the Inch Cape joint venture.

The offshore wind farm, being built 15 kilometres off the Angus coast, is expected to produce first power in late 2026 and enter full commercial operations in 2027.

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