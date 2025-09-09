Dajin Inch Cape
First Dajin-Built Monopiles for Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm Sail Away

Project Updates
September 9, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Dajin Heavy Industry has sent away the first batch of six monopiles that will be installed at the 1.1 GW Inch Cape offshore wind farm in Scotland.

Dajin Inch Cape
Source: Dajin Heavy Industry via LinkedIn

The first six monopiles have set sail from Dajin Heavy Industry’s Penglai facility, according to the latest social media post by the Chinese company.

Dajin cut the first steel for an Inch Cape monopile earlier this year at its Penglai facility, following an agreement with the developer, a joint venture between ESB and Red Rock Renewables, in January 2024.

The Inch Cape becomes the second Scottish project to receive monopiles from Dajin, after Moray West.

The 1,080 MW Inch Cape will comprise 72 Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines installed on a mix of monopile and jacket foundations, with the jackets to be delivered by CFHI (COOEC Fluor).

Recently, China’s CNOOD-Wenchong Heavy Industries (CWHI) also sent off the first batch of XXL monopiles that will be installed at the site off the east coast of Scotland.

Jan De Nul is responsible for the installation of the monopiles, which will be loaded at a newly built quayside at the entrance to the Port of Leith in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The company intends to deploy Les Alizés for monopile installation, scheduled to commence in late 2025.

Developed by a joint venture between ESB and Red Rock Renewables, the Inch Cape offshore wind farm is expected to be fully commissioned in 2027.

