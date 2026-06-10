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Ecowende Takes Delivery of Hollandse Kust West VI O&M Base

Operations & Maintenance
June 10, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Ecowende, the joint venture between Shell, Eneco, and Chubu Electric Power, has taken delivery of the service base for its 760 MW Hollandse Kust West VI offshore wind farm, currently under construction off the Dutch coast near IJmuiden.

Video screenshot; Ecowende

Located in the Port of IJmuiden, 53 kilometres from the offshore wind farm, the onshore service base will house Ecowende teams who will coordinate day-to-day operations and maintenance (O&M), dispatch vessels to support offshore activities, manage spare parts and logistics, and monitor the performance of the wind farm’s 52 turbines.

“It will serve as the permanent home base for us, as well as for Vestas and Eneco Offshore Wind Operations (EWOO), from which we keep Ecowende running safely, efficiently, and in harmony with nature for decades to come”, Ecowende said via social media.

The joint venture added that the delivery of the O&M base signals the project’s transition towards operations.

At the Hollandse Kust West VI site, all foundations and cables are in place, and the first of the 52 Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines was recently installed.

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The 760 MW offshore wind farm is expected to be operational by the end of 2026 and to supply roughly 3 per cent of the Netherlands’ current electricity demand.

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