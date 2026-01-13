Back to overview

CWHI Delivers First Batch of Inch Cape Transition Pieces

Foundations
January 13, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The first batch of 15 fully commissioned transition pieces (TPs) produced by CNOOD-Wenchong Heavy Industries (CWHI) for the Inch Cape offshore wind farm has arrived in the Port of Leith, Scotland.

CWHI

The transition pieces were shipped from CWHI’s yard in China in November 2025 aboard the COSCO heavy-lift vessel Hua Sheng Long. Each TP stands up to 28 metres tall, has an outer diameter of 8.3 metres, and weighs 600 tonnes. 

“With subsequent batches already in preparation and transit planning underway, we look forward to the arrival of the next batch in the near future as the project progresses toward offshore installation”, said Dale Young, Chief Development Officer of CWHI.

For the 1.1 GW Inch Cape offshore wind farm, which will comprise 54 monopiles and transition pieces and 18 three-legged jacket foundations, CWHI is contracted to deliver a total of 32 monopiles and 30 transition pieces.

The company sent the final eight XXL monopiles for the project to Scotland in December 2025.

The remaining TPs for the 72-turbine Inch Cape project are being produced by COOEC Fluor Heavy Industries (CFHI), while the remaining monopiles have been manufactured by Dajin Offshore.

The offshore wind farm, being built by a joint venture between Red Rock Power and ESB, is expected to produce first power in late 2026 and enter full commercial operations in 2027. Once complete, Inch Cape will generate almost 5 TWh of energy each year, enough to power half the homes in Scotland, according to its developer.

