OEG’s New Crew Transfer Vessel Ready for Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm

Vessels
March 2, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

OEG has taken the delivery of a multi-purpose crew transfer vessel (CTV), named Fulmar, which recently completed sea trials and will soon be deployed on the Inch Cape offshore wind farm in Scotland.

CTV Fulmar; Photo: OEG

Fulmar will be supporting the offshore construction of the 1.1 GW offshore wind farm under a contract OEG was awarded last year. At the Inch Cape site, the new CTV will provide crew and cargo transfer services for transit to the offshore substation, and will also be utilised as part of the servicing campaign for the OEG supplied welfare units installed on the offshore substation.  

Last year, the Aberdeen-based company won a contract to supply an integrated package of specialist topside and marine services, including marine coordination, high voltage, and ancillary port services to the Scottish project, and also to operate up to ten vessels: seven guard vessels and three CTVs.

The new CTV Fulmar can accommodate up to 24 personnel for high-speed transfers, with configuration options to allow for extended offshore trips, OEG says.

Fulmar is an Ambitious Class CTV designed by Chartwell Marine and built by UK-based shipyard Diverse Marine, and is the second workboat developed by the naval architects to join OEG’s fleet following the delivery of Furioso in 2024. Both are tailored to meet the specific requirements of offshore wind projects, the company said on 2 March.

The 1.1 GW Inch Cape offshore wind farm, being built by a joint venture between Red Rock Power and ESB, is expected to produce first power in late 2026 and enter full commercial operations in 2027.

