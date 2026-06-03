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All Monopiles Installed at Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm

Project Updates
June 3, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

All 54 monopile foundations have been installed at the 1.1 GW Inch Cape offshore wind farm in Scotland, jointly owned by ESB and Red Rock Renewables.

Photo source: Inch Cape Wind

The monopiles were installed by Jan De Nul’s heavy-lift vessel Les Alizés, which has been transporting the foundations from the Port of Leith in Edinburgh since installation work started in December 2025.

The vessel has been on long-term charter to RWE, which leased it to Inch Cape during a period between its own construction projects.

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According to the Inch Cape joint venture, the monopiles, fabricated by CWHI and Dajin Heavy Industry, are among the largest installed to date in the offshore wind industry, featuring diameters of 11.5 metres, lengths of up to 102 metres and weights of around 2,300 tonnes.

Inch Cape will feature 72 Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines installed on a combination of 54 monopile foundations and 18 jacket foundations supported by 54 pin piles.

The developer said that offshore construction activities will continue this year with the installation of transition pieces, jacket foundations, remaining sections of the second export cable, inter-array cables and the first wind turbines.

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The 1.1 GW Inch Cape offshore wind farm is expected to produce first power in late 2026 and to enter full commercial operation in 2027.

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