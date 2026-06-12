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All 100 Siemens Gamesa Turbines In Place at RWE’s Sofia Offshore Wind Farm

Wind Farm Update
June 12, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Siemens Gamesa and Cadeler have completed the installation of wind turbines at RWE’s 1.4 GW Sofia offshore wind farm, located approximately 195 kilometres off the UK north-east coast.

RWE

Cadeler’s wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) Wind Peak, operated by Siemens Gamesa, installed the 100th SG-14 222 DD turbine on 10 June, RWE said on 12 June and added that testing and commissioning of the HVDC distribution system are continuing at the Sofia site before the turbines will be connected to the HVDC system.

Related Article

The first of the project’s 100 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-222 DD wind turbines was installed in March 2025, and the work reached the halfway mark in September last year. Operating from the port of Hull, WTIV Wind Peak was carrying components for six turbines per trip and was supported at the Sofia project site by IWS’s service operation vessel (SOV) IWS Seawalker.

Half of the Sofia wind turbines are equipped with recyclable blades, manufactured by Siemens Gamesa at its Hull factory, which use a unique resin that enables easy separation of component materials at the end of each blade’s operational life cycle.

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The 1.4 GW Sofia offshore wind farm, expected to be fully commissioned this year, will be capable of generating enough electricity to power the equivalent of 1.2 million UK homes, according to its developer.

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