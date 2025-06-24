PGE Baltica CRIST WIKE Baltic Industrial Group
PGE Baltica and Polish Companies to Collaborate on Offshore Wind Vessel Construction

Business & Finance
June 24, 2025, by Adnan Memija

PGE Baltica, a subsidiary of the PGE Group, has signed a letter of intent with CRIST, its special-purpose company WIKE, and the Baltic Industrial Group to cooperate on the construction of offshore wind installation and service vessels.

Source: Grupa Przemysłowa Baltic via LinkedIn

CRIST, WIKE, and the Baltic Industrial Group signed a letter of intent on 24 June, saying they plan to take part in bidding for contracts to supply ships needed for PGE Group’s future offshore wind projects.

Any deals, including early reservation agreements, will follow the specific procurement rules set for each project, according to PGE Group.

“PGE Baltica is a competence base within the PGE Group in the development, construction and operation of offshore wind farms. We are not considering capital involvement in the construction of an installation fleet, because we are not and will not be a shipowner,” said Piotr Dziubałtowski, Vice President of the Management Board of PGE Baltica for Operations.   

“However, we want to share our technical and substantive knowledge, which can be used by partners in the process of developing and implementing the concept of building specialist ships with our next offshore wind farm projects and related needs in mind.”

We are actively participating in the development of the offshore wind industry, also in Poland. Our subsidiary CRIST Offshore was the first in Poland to sign a contract for the design and construction of a ‘ready-made’ transformer station for the first phase of Polish wind farms. Thanks to this contract, we have entered the level of Tier 1 suppliers,” added Ireneusz Ćwirko, President of the Management Board of CRIST SA.

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGE) and Ørsted are currently developing the 1.5 GW Baltica 2 and the Baltica 3 offshore wind farms. In addition, PGE is developing the Baltica 1 project.

The three Baltica Offshore Wind Farm projects are located in the Polish Baltic Sea, some 80 kilometres offshore coast of Łeba in the Pomeranian Voivodeship. 

Related Article

