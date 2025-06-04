Ustka PGE Baltica O&M base
Back to overview

Construction Kicks Off on Baltica 2 Operations and Maintenace Base

Operations & Maintenance
June 4, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The construction of the operations & maintenance (O&M) base for the 1.5 GW Baltica 2 offshore wind farm has officially started with a groundbreaking ceremony at the Port of Utska in Poland. 

Representatives from PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna, Ørsted, the general contractor Doraco, and the contract engineer Sweco Polska, as well as representatives of the government, local government officials, and special guests, took part in the ceremonial commencement of construction works.

Ustka PGE Baltica O&M base
Source: PGE Baltica

The Ustka base is an excellent example of the involvement of Polish industry in the implementation of offshore wind energy projects. From the very beginning until today, over 30 entities have been involved in the project – all domestic. And taking into account the construction process itself and then the many years of operation of such facilities, we can count on an even greater participation of companies from Pomerania in the entire supply chain in the future,” said Bartosz Fedurek, CEO of PGE Baltica.

The O&M base will be built on an area of over 2.3 hectares on the western side of the Słupia River. The base will consist of an office and warehouse building, a manoeuvering area, and a quay where service units will moor to transport crews to the offshore wind farm area.

The planned completion of the construction works is the fourth quarter of 2026.

Related Article

The first wind farm to be serviced from PGE’s Ustka base will be the Baltica 2 project, which will be built approximately 40 kilometres off the Polish coast.

The Ustka base will be the operational heart of our offshore wind projects. This is where service and logistics activities for the Baltica 2 farm will be coordinated, and in the future also for other offshore wind farms. This is where ongoing monitoring, planned inspections and servicing of wind turbines in the Baltic Sea will be carried out,” said Fedurek.

Baltica 2 will comprise 107 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW-222 turbines installed on monopiles delivered by Navantia-Windar and Steelwind Nordenham.

The offshore wind farm is expected to be commissioned in 2027.

Related Article

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles